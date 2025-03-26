Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNESCO to enhance the quality of education in the state.

The agreement was signed by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on behalf of the state government and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Director and Representative Tim Curtis and Chief of Education Programme Specialist Joyce Poan on behalf of the organisation.

Under this collaboration, UNESCO will support Himachal Pradesh in modernising its education system by strengthening teaching methods, curriculum, teacher training and assessment systems, aiming to equip students with 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication.

A key focus will be on making education more inclusive, sustainable and future-oriented.

The agreement also emphasises 'Greening Education', integrating environmental awareness and sustainable development into school curriculums which will help students develop the knowledge and skills needed to tackle climate change and environmental challenges.

Additionally, value-based education through sports will be promoted to foster holistic development.

CM Sukhu highlighted the state government's commitment to education reforms and said efforts were underway to transform government schools into smart schools by expanding digital learning infrastructure and ensuring quality education in remote areas of the state.

He said that the state government has taken numerous steps to bring reforms in the education sector during the last two years, which were yielding positive outcomes.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasised that the partnership with UNESCO reflects the State's dedication to providing global-standard education and future-ready skills.

