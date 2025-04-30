Shimla, April 30 (PTI) Installation of 'Garbage bins' in all types of vehicles including taxis, buses, trucks, and government and private vehicles, has been made mandatory in Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday.

Non-compliance of the order would attract a fine of Rs 10,000, a statement said.

The step has been taken to ensure that non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste is not littered and, public drains and sewerage are not blocked or chocked. The concerned Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Bus Adda in-charge and owners of Public Parkings would be held responsible for compliance, an official notification said.

"Henceforth, all taxi operators and public and private transport vehicles shall install a "Garbage Bin" in their vehicles for collection of non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste at designated places. Non-installation would attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

"A fine of Rs 1500 would be imposed for littering of non-biodegradable and biodegradable materials," it said.

Single-use plastic bags are already banned in the state.

Through another notification, which would be effective from June 1, 2025, the government has prohibited the use of 'Polyethylene Terephthalate' (PET) water bottles of sizes up to 500 ml by government organisations in their indoor meetings, conferences, including the HP Tourism Development Corporation hotels and private hotels in the state.

They will adopt sustainable alternatives like the use of glass bottles, water dispensers, kiosks or steel containers and the Department of Environment, Science Technology Climate Change and State Pollution Control Board will take effective measures to improve recycling of plastic water bottles, the notification said.

Three months time has been afforded to HPTDC and private and hotels for exhausting the stocks and saving them from financial loss, it added.

