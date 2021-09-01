New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said it has extended the planned shutdown of one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter in Rajasthan, which would result in production loss of 25,000 tonnes of zinc.

The planned shutdown is for the repair and overhaul of many major structural components of the roaster to avoid any operational risk in the future.

The move will result in loss of production of about 25,000 tonnes of zinc, the Vedanta group firm said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it expects the roaster to come back to operation by the mid of next month.

"We will however ensure balanced approach of supply to all our customers in a manner that will have no impact on their operations," Hindustan Zinc said.

