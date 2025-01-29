New Delhi, January 29: Hitachi Energy India Limited on Wednesday posted a manifold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 137.4 crore for the December quarter on account of higher revenues. Its PAT was Rs 23 crore during the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenues increased 31 per cent to Rs 1,672.4 crore from Rs 1,276.4 a year earlier. It reported its highest-ever quarterly order of Rs 11,594.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 16% at INR 3,727 Crore in 3rd Quarter of FY25; Revenue at INR 38,764 Crore.

The surge can be primarily attributed to a large high-voltage direct current (HVDC) order to transmit renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat to Nagpur, Maharashtra, the company said. At the close of December 31, 2024, the company recorded its highest-ever order backlog of Rs 18,994.4 crore, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Excluding the one-time large HVDC order, the share of exports grew to over 40 per cent of total orders in Q3 FY25, with power quality, substation & renewable orders from Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Croatia, and Azerbaijan, among others. Tata Motors Q3 Results: Net Profit Down 22% at INR 5,451 Crore, Revenues From Operations Up 2.7% Amid 19% Higher EV Sales.

Similarly, the service segment constituted 11 per cent of total orders (excluding HVDC). "As nations and organisations steer towards their net-zero targets, energy investments are gaining momentum across verticals – utilities, industries, transport & infra," Hitachi Energy India MD and CEO N Venu said.

Hitachi Energy India is an arm of Hitachi Energy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)