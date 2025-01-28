New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Infrastructure player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has announced its foray into the domestic renewable energy sector with the development of 1.2 gigawatt (GW) of clean energy projects in Maharashtra.

The 1.2 GW capacity solar park will come over 4,200 acres in Solapur district of the state, HMPL said in a statement on Monday.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 2.10 TWh (terawatt-hours) of green power annually offsetting 0.945 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park (CSMSUP) park will incorporate both fixed and tracking solar panels, with advanced systems designed to follow the sun's movement throughout the day to maximize energy generation, the company said.

"The development of CSMS Urja Park highlights our commitment to transforming India into a global leader in renewable energy. We are eager to expand our renewable power generation capacity and open more facilities across the country in the coming years," the company's Director Robert Moses said.

HMPL is into building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

