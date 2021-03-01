New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 29 per cent increase in total sales at 4,42,696 units in February.

The company had sold a total 3,42,021 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 4,11,578 units as against 3,15,285 units in February 2020, a growth of 31 per cent, it added.

"While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for second straight month of 2021," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company is confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with three new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market, he added.

The two-wheeler major said its exports grew 16 per cent last month to 31,118 units as compared with the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)