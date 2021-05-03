Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Affordable housing finance player Home First Finance Company on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY21, the mortgage lender's net profit grew 26 per cent to Rs 100 crore as against Rs 80 crore in FY20.

"The fourth quarter was excellent for us. Our disbursement was good. Asset quality has been stable and we have done nil restructuring," its Managing Director and CEO Manoj Viswanathan said.

Disbursements grew 30.4 per cent to Rs 452 crore during the quarter from Rs 347 crore in the same quarter last year.

Viswanathan said the southern markets contribute to more than 30 per cent of the total disbursals.

Collection efficiency improved to 98.5 per cent in March 2021 from 97.6 per cent in December 2020.

Gross stage 3 assets were at 1.8 per cent and net stage 3 at 1.2 per cent.

Expected credit losses (ECL) provision as on March 2021 was Rs 46 crore, resulting in total provision to loans outstanding ratio of 1.4 per cent.

The stage 3 provision coverage ratio stood at 74.4 per cent.

Asset under management (AUM) registered a growth of 14.4 per cent to Rs 4,141 crore.

The company's scrip ended at Rs 488.75 apiece, down 1.74 per cent on BSE.

