Hyderabad, June 22: A 30-year-old home guard was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a court here on Monday for "raping" a minor girl in 2018. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo RI of 10-years. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 22,000.

According to prosecution, the man had been staying at the girl's house here and 'sexually assaulted' her whenever the mother was away at work.

In July 2018, the girl's school teacher came to know of the incident and informed her mother about the ordeal faced by the 12-year-old. Subsequently, the mother lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested.

