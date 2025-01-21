Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A house help and her two accomplices allegedly looted jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in cash from an elderly woman in Devi Nagar area here in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in the presence of 75-year-old Manju Kothari and two other house helps.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Kothari, whose husband died in 2007, had a jewellery business. After her husband's death, she was living in the house with her servants.

Additional DCP (East) Asharam Chaudhary said Kothari had recently hired a third house help, Savitri, who is from Nepal.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

Savitri allegedly let two of her accomplices enter the house and looted jewellery and cash amounting Rs 57 lakh, Chaudhary said. After the incident, Savitri and her accomplices left in a cab, he said.

Taking the help of CCTV footage installed in the area, police has begun a search for the three accused, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)