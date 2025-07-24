Uttarkashi, Jul 24 (PTI) Heavy rain late on Wednesday night triggered a landslide in Nuranu village of Uttarkashi district, causing damage to houses and an under-construction road.

According to officials, water and debris entered homes, partially damaging the structures and destroying household items, the district disaster management officials here said.

The under-construction Nuranu road has also been damaged, as have the apple orchards, officials said.

However, there was no loss of human or animal lives.

The extent of damage is being assessed, they said.

