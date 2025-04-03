New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Dhruv Agarwala, the CEO of REA India, that owns real estate classified platform Housing.com, has resigned from the company.

In a statement on Thursday, Australia's REA Group announced that Agarwala has decided to step down as CEO of REA India after 14 years with the business.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Agarwala will remain with the business to support the appointment of his successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition before departing. A comprehensive process to appoint a new CEO is underway," it added.

REA India is the owner of real estate technology platforms Housing.com and PropTiger.com.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Agarwala co-founded PropTiger in 2011 before REA Group acquired a controlling interest in 2020, following its initial investment in 2017.

He led the successful acquisition of Housing.com and played a central role in the integration of this platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)