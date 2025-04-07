Dharamshala (HP), April 7 (PTI) A one-way traffic system will be implemented in one of the busiest area of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala to ease congestion during the tourist season, the district administration said on Monday.

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa issued an order, stating that the one-way system will remain in effect daily from 10.30 am to 8.00 pm, except on Mondays and other market holidays.

Under the new traffic plan, vehicles entering Kotwali Bazaar will exit via Old Chari Road and Gurudwara Road. Entry will be restricted from the Kali Mata Temple, MC Parking on Kharadanda Road, and Enclover Hotel routes, which have been declared no-entry points.

Vehicles from McLeodganj and Bhagsu will be diverted towards the Dharamshala Bypass via the Himachal Pradesh High Court Guest House Point. Traffic from Dal Naddi and Cantonment Board areas will be permitted only up to the Kali Mata Temple, the order said.

Those coming from Khanyara, Kandi and Dadnu will use Major Abhijit Thapa Marg and proceed to Ambedkar Chowk via White Gate through Sham Nagar and Ramnagar, officials said.

Emergency and law and order-related vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions, they added.

Police personnel will be deployed at all three no-entry points, and the Public Works Department has been directed to install signboards to inform the public and tourists about the new system.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been authorised to study the feasibility of restricting vehicle movement in Kotwali Bazaar on weekends. The SDM will consult stakeholders and submit a report for further action.

Kotwali Bazaar, a key route to the tourist hub of McLeodganj, often witnesses traffic jams during peak tourist season.

