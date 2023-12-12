Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police Training College (HPPTC) in Kangra district will adopt a nearby forest to impart knowledge and training in disaster management, rescue skills and others to enhance the capabilities of the local forest staff, officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by HPPTC DIG Bimal Gupta, Chief Conservator of Forests (Dharamshala Forest Circle) E Vikram and Pradhan Gram Panchayat Jamula Reena Katoch on Tuesday, a statement issued here said.

The Forest Department is the custodian of forest resources in the area and manages these scarce resources with the help of the local Gram Panchayat with the overall purpose of conservation of biodiversity and forest resources.

The HPPTC Daroh will adopt a patch of nearby forest and impart knowledge and training in disaster management, rescue skills and others to enhance the capabilities of the local forest staff.

The MoU will go a long way to establish a cooperative framework, maintaining close collaboration, sharing relevant information and effectively coordinating their activities to attain the objectives, DIG Gupta said.

It would also be helpful in facilitating training and skill development programs and sharing the expertise of Police in disaster management and rescue skills to increase the efficiency of forest staff, he said.

The Gram Panchayat will provide integral support for fire prevention activities, swift emergency response measures and community-based forest conservation efforts.

The Forest Circle would ensure necessary resources, equipment, and assistance for forest conservation activities, he said and added that the initiative would help HPPTC in developing and implementing forest fire prevention strategies, the statement said.

