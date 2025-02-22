Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would purchase about 700 buses to strengthen the transport services in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken during the 159th meeting of the Board of Directors of the HRTC held here.

Agnihotri said the new buses would facilitate transportation to remote villages of the state, benefitting the locals and tourists as well, a statement issued here said.

Instructions have been received from the central government to remove 15-year-old diesel buses, after compliance of which the fleet size of the HRTC buses would decrease. The decision to purchase new buses will bring the fleet size back to normal, he added

In the meeting, approval was also given to invite tenders for the purchase of 250 diesel buses. These buses will be of 37-seater capacity. Apart from this it was decided that the process of re-tendering would be initiated for the purchase of 100 mini buses.

It was also decided to purchase two quick response vehicles and four cranes. It was informed in the meeting that HRTC has earned an income of about Rs 70 crore during the last one year, the statement said.

Managing Director of the HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur said in the near future, further improvements would be made in the working system of the corporation so that along with providing better services to the people, the income of the corporation can also be increased.

