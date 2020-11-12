New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday reported a 37 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 457.25 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 725.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,865.50 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,053.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

