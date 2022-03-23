New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Wednesday termed as "unfounded" chartered accountants' apex body ICAI's opposition to the proposal to penalise firms for repeated misconduct of its partners and also endorsed the changes proposed by the government with respect to the constitution of disciplinary committees.

In its report on 'The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021', the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance also said that while the autonomy and independence of the professional institutes should not be interfered with unnecessarily, the integrity associated with financial reporting cannot be diminished in any way.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Might Take Place on April 7, 2022: Report.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has raised concerns over the proposal in the bill to have a non-Chartered Accountant (CA) as the presiding officer of the disciplinary committee.

While the intent of the proposed amendments is to bring in more accountability and transparency in the decision-making process, the panel noted that ICAI has opposed the proposal to appoint a non-CA as the presiding officer "on the premise of lack of in-depth professional knowledge".

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Likely To Feature Larger Camera Bump.

According to the panel, ICAI claims that disciplinary decisions have been taken unanimously and there is no conflict of interest among the members in the current set up of the Board of Discipline (BoD) and the Disciplinary Committee (DC).

"The committee feels that while the autonomy and independence of the professional institutes should not be interfered with unnecessarily, the integrity associated with financial reporting cannot be diminished in any way since it reflects business standards and financial robustness for the entire country," the report said.

The panel also said that while believing that the proposed amendments do not take away the professional autonomy of the three institutes in any significant manner, it is inclined to endorse the same without any modification.

"The members of the disciplinary bodies may thus be appointed as proposed in the bill," the report said.

Besides, the panel noted that the inclusion of firms under the purview of the disciplinary mechanism is one of the objectives of the bill.

"This was necessitated by various incidents including the major corporate accounting scandals, huge scams that shook the economy, the discovery of shell companies after demonetisation and the lack of action taken or inability to take action against firms," the report said.

Further, the panel said that ICAI's opposition to penalising firms for repeated misconduct of its partners is unfounded as the firms have a fiduciary relationship with their partners and are equally responsible for their deeds.

The committee pointed out that the bill does not intend to penalise firms for single misconduct of its partner but repeated misconduct within a span of five years.

"The committee, therefore, endorses the amendment and hope that these are not cosmetic changes and would rather go a long way in preventing financial scams in the future," the report said.

The corporate affairs ministry introduced the bill in Parliament last December whereby changes have been proposed to existing legislations governing the apex institutes of chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)