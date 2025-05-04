Haridwar, May 4 (PTI) International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Sunday visited Haridwar with his family and performed Ganga 'aarti'.

He arrived late in the evening with his mother, wife and three children and worshipped Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri. He also participated in the evening Ganga 'aarti'.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

Shah and his family was welcomed by the Ganga Sabha president Gautam, General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht and other officials who presented them with Ganga ji's prasad.

He also wrote in the visitor's book of Ganga Sabha that he was happy to visit Haridwar after five years.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He would now visit the place and seek "Ganga Maa's" blessing every year, Shad added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)