New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will sell up to 2 per cent of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction.

"The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The sale is in accordance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, the private sector lender said.

ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank. It offers services like broking, distribution of financial products, wealth management and investment banking.

As of June 30, 2020, ICICI Bank held 79.22 per cent equity holding (25,52,16,095 shares) in ICICI Securities, as per data on BSE.

As per Sebi norms, once a company is listed, its promoters are required to bring down their shareholding to 75 per cent within a stipulated period to meet the minimum public float requirement of 25 per cent.

ICICI Securities was listed on the stock markets in April 2018.

Stock of ICICI Bank closed at Rs 389.35 apiece on BSE, up 0.82 per cent. ICICI Securities closed nearly flat at Rs 505.80 per share.

