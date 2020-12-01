New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company gained over 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the insurance sector watchdog Irdai cleared the company's merger deal with Bharti AXA General.

The shares of ICICI Lombard were trading 2.84 per cent higher at Rs 1,497.10 on the BSE.

Also Read | Spotify Testing a New Instagram-Style Stories Feature for Its Playlists: Report.

On the NSE, it jumped by 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,496.50.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard.

Also Read | Old Sony PlayStation Games Emulated by Developers Onto Microsoft Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S.

ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from other concerned regulators for the transaction, the insurance company said in a regulatory filing.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the consolidated entity will have a market share of about 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis in the non-life business, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)