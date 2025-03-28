New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Friday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 328.41 crore for the assessment year 2023-24.

The demand notice has been sent by the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Maharashtra, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

The demand notice served on various counts, including shareholders' income taxed as income from other sources and certain marketing and advertising expense considered as inadmissible expenses and hence disallowed, it said.

The company shall file an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines, it added.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)