New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Homegrown IFB Home Appliances on Tuesday said it has partnered with the UK-based Xeros Technologies to bring a new range of energy- and water-efficient washing machines targeting commercial and institutional buyers.

As part of that, the Kolkata-based company will introduce Xeros-enabled washing machines that could save up to 70 per cent of energy, 50 per cent water and 50 per cent detergent consumption, according to a joint statement.

"The projected sales volume of this new product category is 200 Nos Per Annum. IFB and Xeros are expecting a 50 per cent increase in this category of 30 kg and 60 kg washer-extractor category with the addition of this innovative product line-up," it said.

It is also expecting a good response from four and five-star property hotels, railway laundry, premium category hospital chains, premium laundromats, special applications in the industrial segment like the automotive industry, fire brigade/ NDRF who use a special type of uniforms.

"Our latest offering is a result of our commitment towards sustainability and is aligned with our vision of enabling a healthy planet with the help of state-of-the-art technology. It not only gives a better return on investments to our customers but also engages them in our efforts towards a more sustainable planet," said the IFB spokesperson.

Xeros Technologies Managing Director (Commercial Products) Mike Ferrand said, "Washing of clothes puts immense stress on the environment and very few are aware of this. This is our sincere effort towards a sustainable future to avoid the breaking point. It is imperative that we make efforts in delivering solutions that consume less and save more."

IFB Industries Ltd was incorporated in September 1974 as Indian Fine Blanks Ltd in collaboration with Heinrich Schmid AG of Switzerland.

In 1989, it had entered into collaboration with Bosch-Siemens Hausgerate GmbH Germany for the production of fully automatic washing machines and for the manufacture of domestic appliances.

The company changed its name from Indian Fine Blank Ltd to IFB Industries Ltd in July 1989.

In 2020-21, IFB Industries had a revenue of Rs 2,716.52 crore. HRS hrs

