Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has appointed Riccardo Puliti as its new regional vice president for Asia and the Pacific.

An Italian, Puliti most recently served as the vice-president for infrastructure at the parent World Bank, leading the bank's global efforts to build effective infrastructure in developing and emerging markets.

Previously, he was the regional director, infrastructure for Africa, and before that as the global director for energy & extractives.

Before joining the World Bank Group, he was the managing director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Puliti will oversee the organisation's regional efforts in spurring private sector growth and identifying impactful collaborations for a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery, in response to multiple crises and a deteriorating global economic outlook, the IFC said in a statement.

With the global economy facing multiple headwinds this year, there is an urgent need for more private investment in the region to create jobs and boost output, Puliti said.

With the right policies in place to attract and incentivise new investments, countries can leverage private sector financing to help meet their large unmet investment needs, he added.

Puliti is an MBA from the Instituto Superior de Estudios de la Empresa and postgraduate studies from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and Imperial College.

