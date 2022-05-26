Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) IG Deccan, a joint venture between IG International and Deccan Exotics to develop avocado production in India, on Thursday said it has established a collaboration with Spain's Eurosemillas to join its Green Motion platform.

The platform will broaden the varieties and rootstocks available to growers, advance the creation of diversified and sustainable markets and facilitate access to the University of California, Riverside's (UCR) germplasm collection, IG International said in a statement.

Green Motion is conducting trials of varieties that have already shown potential at UCR's test sites in California, a region with a Mediterranean climate and growing conditions.

"We are extremely happy to elevate our ranks as a leadership capable brand in the avocado industry with the agri-tech acumen accrued from our resourceful partner Eursosemillas and the visionary green motion project," IG Deccan managing director Srinivas Rao added.

