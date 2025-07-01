Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 100-key greenfield Ginger hotel in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"Kanpur is a prominent manufacturing and commercial centre in Uttar Pradesh, making it an ideal location for Ginger's offering.

"This signing is part of our strategy to build Ginger's presence in such emerging cities. We are delighted to extend our partnership with JK Urbanscapes Developers," Deepika Rao, IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 34 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, including 21 under development.

