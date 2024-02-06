Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of its first 77-key hotel in Dibrugarh, Assam, under the Ginger brand.

"This signing is in line with our commitment to north east India where we have been rapidly expanding our footprint. Dibrugarh, an industrial city in Assam, is an important centre for tea trading and serves as a gateway to prominent tourist destinations in the region," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

The company has partnered with Vela Hotel & Resort LLP for this greenfield Ginger hotel.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in Assam, including four under development.

