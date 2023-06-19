Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education (SVE) and Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday entered into an agreement to offer a three-year Bachelor's degree in Vocational Education in Hotel Management.

This partnership aims to provide students with an exceptional learning experience combining academic knowledge and practical training in the hospitality industry, according to a statement.

To support the students during their educational journey, IHCL will provide a stipend to cover the cost of tuition fees and meet some additional expenses.

"We are proud to partner with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education, to create a programme that offers practical learning opportunities within our hotels.

"By working closely with the students, we can ensure that they receive comprehensive training and gain real-world insights into the hospitality industry," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

