Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIM-U) on Monday announced the fourth cohort of 'Launch-n-Zoom', a three-month accelerator programme designed to support startups.

Under the programme, IIM-U is inviting technology-backed startups (pre-seed, seed and growth stage) offering solutions to tackle challenges in the AgriTech and FinTech sectors, a statement said.

Funding of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided to eligible startups.

The last date for application is September 27. The programme is powered by the Department of Science and Technology.

Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIM Udaipur Incubation Center said, "The fourth edition of Launch-n-Zoom supported by NIDHI Seed Support is a three-month accelerator program with a unique opportunity for the entrepreneurs to scale and grow their ventures with the help of our mentors, industry experts, and corporate partners."

A small number of high-potential startups will be selected to take part in the programme beginning from October 25, 2021.

