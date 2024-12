New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked a petitioner to approach the Delhi Pollution Control Committee or the mining department regarding allegations of illegal instream and riverbed sand mining from the Yamuna in north Delhi.

The tribunal gave the order to enable the committee or department to ascertain the extent of the illegal activity.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 29, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The green body was hearing a petition by the Jagatpur village chief, or 'pradhan', who alleged that the sand mafia was illegally extracting huge quantities of the sand in the area.

The petition also alleged that a bund (check dam) created near Jagatpur and Burari villages in Delhi had developed cracks because of unauthorised activities.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

In an order dated December 24, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said that the complaint first required to be looked into by the DPCC or the mining department to find the "reality and extent" of the illegal mining.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) permitting the applicant to file a detailed comprehensive complaint along with the relevant material to the member secretary of DPCC/ secretary of mining department, who, on receipt of the same, will get the spot inspection done and will take the due remedial and punitive action in accordance with law expeditiously," the tribunal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)