New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the central and state pollution control boards in a case regarding the alleged illegal sand mining on the riverbeds of Saryu and Ghaghra in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district.

The green tribunal also directed the Balia district magistrate to file the action taken report on or before the next date of hearing.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

The NGT was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which claimed there was “large scale” illegal sand mining on the riverbeds in Sikandarpur town of the district.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “A substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms is involved in the matter.”

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

It then impleaded as parties in the matter the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the district magistrate of Balia.

“Let notice be issued to the above respondents. The DM, Balia is directed to file the status and action taken report on or before the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said in an order passed on Tuesday.

The matter has been posted on November 24 for further proceedings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)