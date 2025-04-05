New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.7 notch above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notch above average.

The humidity levels at 8.30 am stood at 47 per cent.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heat wave for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department on Friday forecast heatwave conditions in Delhi over the next six days, with the mercury likely to soar to 42 degrees Celsius.

The air quality on Saturday was in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 161 by 6 pm, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

