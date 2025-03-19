New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) India AI mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for developing AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The minister made these announcements on social media platform X after a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience— MoU soon between India AI Mission & Gates Foundation," Vaishnaw wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the minister had shared that IndiaAI Mission has signed an agreement with Parliament to leverage the latter's data for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence technology.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He had said it is important to develop our own LLM (large language model like ChatGPT) as open source technology available at present may not remain open in future like OpenAI.

The government is also focussing on the development of indigenous GPU (graphics processing unit) chips which is very important to build compute infrastructure to support AI development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)