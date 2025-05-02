Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) India is the cradle of civilisation, whose time has come once again, Jiostar's chairperson Nita Ambani said on Friday.

Ambani, the wife of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, also announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre will organise an Indian weekend in New York's Lincoln Centre this September, which will showcase India's arts.

Speaking at the WAVES 2025 event held at the Jio Convention Centre, Ambani said India is a "timeless civilisation" which has given the enduring ideals of truth, non-violence and humility to the world.

"For centuries, India has gifted the world its wisdom, its beauty and its soul, but somewhere along the way our voice softened. But now, it is rising again," she said.

"We are the very cradle of civilisation, a cultural force whose time has come once again," Ambani added.

Every civilisation tells its stories, she said, pointing out that while some tell it with their power and might, India has always told her's with "soul".

Culture is not a memory frozen in time but a living reality which flows like a river and grows like a forest, Ambani said.

The modern does not compete but coexists harmoniously with the ancient in India, Ambani said, stressing that this sets us apart.

We cherish our similarities and celebrate our differences, and hold our contradictions with grace, she added.

Elaborating on the show in NY, Ambani said NMACC will "proudly present" the show.

"We will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory. Our arts and artisans, our weaves and weavers, and song and dances, and fashion and food," she said, adding that the time has come for Indian culture to not just inspire the world but also make the world a better place.

In the future, Indian crafts will shape aesthetics, Ayurveda will shape healing and Indian spirituality will redefine well-being, she said.

As the world races towards artificial intelligence driven by data, Ambani urged that there is a need to embrace the stillness and use our 'ancient intelligence'.

