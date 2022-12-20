New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India has exported 5.62 lakh tonne of sugar so far in the current 2022-23 marketing year that began in October, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

In November, the government allowed the export of 60 lakh tonne of sugar in the current (2022-23) marketing year (October-September).

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), the dispatches for exports from sugar mills were at 12.19 lakh tonne, out of which physical shipment completed stood at 5.62 lakh tonne till December 9 of the current marketing year.

A maximum of sugar has been exported to the UAE, followed by Bangladesh, Indonesia, Somalia and others in the said period, it said in a statement.

About 5.22 lakh tonne of sugar is under loading or waiting for loading, it added.

India exported a record 111 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2021-22 marketing year.

