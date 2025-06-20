New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) India's booming technology sector and the young, tech-savvy population are making the country a pivotal market for global semiconductor giant MediaTek, according to company's India MD Anku Jain.

India's strong economic growth and favourable demographics are driving rapid adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, smart devices, and AI-powered solutions, he said.

Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"India is a very important market for MediaTek because it is a very huge consumption story,we can see the demographics -- which is a very young population, we can see our economy growing very fast. All these components are making the market very attractive for us," Jain told PTI.

Beyond smartphones, MediaTek's chipsets power many devices, including smart TVs, tablets, chromebooks, routers, and the smart home segment.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Jain noted that the company is now expanding into new verticals such as automotive, recently partnering with JioThings to develop 4G smart clusters for the two-wheeler EV segment, and supplying infotainment systems for cars like Skoda Slavia and Tata Punch EV.

The company is also exploring opportunities in satellite communications, with its chipsets poised to support evolving requirements as India's satellite and IoT ecosystem grows.

As per Counterpoint Research, as of April 2025, MediaTek led India's smartphone chipset market with a 45 per cent share, followed by Qualcomm at 32 per cent. The company established its first R&D centre in India in 2004 and now employs over 1,000 engineers across its Bengaluru and Noida offices.

The Taiwanese firm on Friday launched the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, a 5G smartphone chip with eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores and an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU.

Jain outlined MediaTek's commitment to further investment in the Indian market and continued expansion of its engineering teams. The company views its Indian R&D centres as extensions of its global operations, enabling it to address multiple technology verticals from within the country.

"In the near future, we'll have the number of engineers keep increasing with time because we are coming up with new innovations and the talent pool in India, the engineering strength in India is very, very good for us," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)