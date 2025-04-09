New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to deepen bilateral investment cooperation, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

It was agreed during a session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects (IRWG-PIP) under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

Also Read | UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

"Both sides agreed to include six new strategic projects aimed at deepening bilateral investment cooperation. Discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to expand investment collaboration across various sectors," it added.

The ministry did not elaborate further on the six new strategic projects.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)