New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Affordable housing finance company India Shelter Finance on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 469-493 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue will open for subscription from December 13-15, and the anchor book will be open for one day of bidding on December 12, according to a public announcement.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore by investor shareholders.

Those offering shares in the OFS include Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, Madison India Opportunities IV, MIO Starrock, Nexus Ventures III Ltd, and Nexus Opportunity Fund II Ltd.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending and for general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

India Shelter Finance, which is backed by Westbridge Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, is a retail-focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network and technology infrastructure.

The company's target segment is self-employed customers with a focus on first-time home loan takers in the low and middle-income groups in Tier II and Tier III cities in India.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and Ambit are the book-running lead managers to manage the IPO.

