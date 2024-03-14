New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Indian startup movement must be driven by Indian financing and cannot depend on foreign funding, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups.

He said unicorns are national assets to the country.

Startups should focus on corporate governance for growth, otherwise, they will land up in a debacle, Kant added.

He also said women are outperforming men in every single walk of life, and if India wants to be a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, it cannot do so without women.

