London, Sep 15 (PTI) A green hydrogen-powered under-water transportation submarine system being developed by a company led by an Indian-origin CEO was on Wednesday named among the winners of the UK government's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

Dhruv Boruah's Oceanways won backing from the GBP 23-million government-funded research and development (R&D) drive with its concept of a fully-automated net positive submarine fleet, powered entirely on green hydrogen, could help cleanse the oceans of toxic pollution by collecting microplastics on its pilot route between Glasgow in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

While transporting cargo shipments, the fleet could secure significant emission savings of 27 tonnes of carbon dioxide or CO2 emissions in the first year of operation, with an overall mission to reduce 300 million tonnes of CO2 as the fleet grows.

“We would like to thank our Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP for selecting Oceanways to support the Department for Transport's mission to decarbonise shipping and aid our Prime Minister's commitment to build back better,” said Boruah, Founder and CEO of Oceanways.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Set for September 19, 2021.

“Time is running out and it is imperative we don't settle for 1 per cent more efficiency in an existing system, but instead, radically rethink to create innovative solutions,” he said.

The entrepreneur is confident that the autonomous, or driverless, system may well be in a position to transport humans in the future, following its successful use to transport products.

“It's not just #JetZero. Oceanways has assembled a world-class team to pioneer #SubZero by creating the new market of net positive underwater transport systems with zero-emission cargo submarines as an innovative tool to decarbonise shipping and clean up our ocean,” he said.

The green submarines are expected to be in use across British waters by 2026 and help address freight traffic challenges, including shortage of drivers. Oceanways says it will be servicing short point to point routes with fast, zero emission delivery. It claims the submarines are superior to a cargo ship in almost every way: "not only they are weather independent, can reach hard to reach areas and a lot cheaper to build and operate, but it's also quieter, secure, more stable, and cleaner, with zero fumes or pollutants".

“As a proud island nation built on our maritime prowess, it is only right that we lead by example when it comes to decarbonising the sector and building back greener,” said Shapps, the minister who unveiled the prize-winners during the ongoing London Shipping Week in Greenwich.

“The projects announced today showcase the best of British innovation, revolutionising existing technology and infrastructure to slash emissions, create jobs and get us another step closer to our decarbonisation targets,” he said.

The government's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is supporting the development of innovative technology to propel Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commitment to have zero emission ships operating commercially by 2025.

Also among the winners is an all-electric charge-point connected to an offshore wind turbine. The charge-points will be able to power boats using 100 per cent renewable energy generated from the turbine.

This offers potential savings of up to 131,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions a year – the equivalent of removing over 62,000 cars from our roads. Similar to roadside electric vehicle chargepoints, these will be operated by semi-automated control, meaning that sailors can moor up by the wind turbine chargepoint, plug in, charge up, then sail on.

“Through increased investment and closer collaboration with government our industry can rise to the challenge of steering the UK's vessels in a green direction,” said Maritime UK chair Sarah Kenny.

“We still have a very long way to go, but today marks an important step towards our journey to net zero,” she said.

It comes as UK Maritime Minister Robert Courts backed the opening of the UK's so-called greenest cruise terminal. The Horizon Cruise Terminal at the Port of Southampton, southern England, is the first of its kind, using an innovative mix of solar panel roofing and clean energy shore power plug-in charging for ships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)