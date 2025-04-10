Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) A City-based robotics team of students has qualified for the World Championship to be held in Houston from April 16.

Earlier the team 'R Factor 6024" won laurels at the international high school robotics event First Robotics Competition (FRC), held in the US last month.

Mentored by Nilesh and Parul Shah at the Mind Factory here, the robotics team is a pan-India cohort of eight schools from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune, comprising 19 students from 8th standard to 12th, which has built, wired and programmed a robot "Goldfish" on its own without any professional help.

This year, the team has bagged two international awards-2025 Imagery Award and 2025 Engineering Inspiration Award -- in recognition of excellence in engineering aesthetics and for advancing community interest in engineering, after competing with leading teams from the US, Mexico and Turkey.

FIRST (For Inspiration & Research of Science & Technology) is a US-based global non-profit organisation that prepares young people for the future through a suite of life-changing youth robotics programme that builds skills, confidence and resilience.

