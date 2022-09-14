Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Minister of State for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said India's ambitions have been re-imagined post-Covid.

"Post-Covid, India's ambitions have been reimagined, and there is a very clear sense of confidence that we can afford to re-draw the future, re-imagine the ambitions that we have, and the expectations that we have as a nation," Chandrasekhar said at an event organised by IBM here.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: What Is SCO? Why PM Narendra Modi's Presence at Its Samarkand Summit Is Important?.

Speaking virtually, he said 'India's techade' will see technology playing a significant role in our growth, expansion, the way we get opportunities and jobs.

He also launched a white paper titled "Building Indian Quantum Industry" along with Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president, for IBM Software and Sandip Patel, the managing director of IBM India.

Also Read | IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in, Check How and Where To Download Scorecard.

The paper is focused on creating a sustainable quantum ecosystem in India, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)