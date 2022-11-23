Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read | Paytm To Remain Unaffected by NPCI's UPI Market Cap Move, Say Experts.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travelers, it stated.

"We have witnessed a huge demand for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal. Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Jignesh Mevani and Parshottam Solanki, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls.

This will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity on these routes and make travel more affordable, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, IndiGo also announced it operated its first international freighter flight between Kolkata and Yangon on November 22.

"We have expanded IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both the cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar.

"We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network," Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo at IndiGo, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)