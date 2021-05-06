New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debt securities (NCDs).

"A meeting of the Allotment Committee of the board of directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) was held today i.e. May 6, 2021, wherein the Allotment Committee inter-alia considered and approved....the allotment of 1,00,00,000 secured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debt securities (NCDs) having a face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating to Rs 1,000 crores," a BSE filing said.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, it added.

