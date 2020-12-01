Puducherry, Dec 1 (PTI) The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Agus P Saptono met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Tuesday.

Saptono met Bedi at her office here, according to a release from the office of the Lt Governor.

The Indonesian Consul General met the Chief Minister at the cabinet room on the premises of Assembly here.

Sources said the Chief Minister and Saptono discussed various areas of development during the meeting.PTI Cor SS

