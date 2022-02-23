Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Industrialists in West Bengal Wednesday suggested greater publicity of the state highlighting it's leadership and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that the state government will work with them to explore ways to do it before domestic and international investors.

Also Read | Audi Partners With Verizon To Bring 5G Connectivity to Its Vehicles in the US.

The state government launched the new intregated portal for ease of business that integrates at least 15 state departments and i-cloud for paperless services and digital locker.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

Banerjee was speaking at the Industrial Promotion Board meeting, which was attended by representatives of all chambers of commerce, held ahead of the sixth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022.

She alleged that a section of the media was not doing its job to portray the good works of the state and blamed senior officers of departments for being inaccessible to journalists.

"Industry wants decisive leadership, quick action and protection of their investments, we have all these. Only greater publicity is required," R P Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said at the meeting.

Harsh Neotia, the chairman of Ambuja Neotia, suggested an umbrella brand to promote tourism along with music festival and shopping festival. Banerjee readily agreed to holding the music festival.

ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri suggested focussing on exports of agricultural products with focus on nutrition, in which the state government agreed to collaborate.

Adani Port chief executive officer Karan Adani said the state has potential in multi modal logistics, renewable power for industry and maritime sector.

The Adani Group has won a berth at Haldia dock but did not bid for the portion of the Khiddepore dock, which was put on the block by Kolkata Port.

After the industry raised delays on pollution control and fire certificates and other rules which comes in the way of industrial projects, Banerjee warned the development authorities that they would be merged with local civic bodies.

"If the departments do not abide by the government policies, then what is the use of their existence? They can be merged with corporations. We have merged several departments and they are functioning well," the chief minister said.

Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority and Haldia Development Authority look into regional development in industrial towns of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)