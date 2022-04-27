New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) IT company Infobeans on Wednesday reported a 74 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 17.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted Rs 10 crore profit after (PAT) in the year-ago period.

Also Read | NDMA Issues Guidelines for COVID-19 Death Compensation Claims; Check Details.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew by about 95 per cent to Rs 91.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 46.91 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, Infobeans' consolidated PAT rose about 54 per cent to Rs 56.89 crore compared to Rs 36.84 crore in FY21.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The annual revenue from operations grew by over 50 per cent to Rs 271.41 crore in FY22 from Rs 180.34 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)