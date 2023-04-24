New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Indian IT services company Infosys on Monday said it has signed an MoU with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology.

Infosys plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco's HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.

Additionally, Infosys aims to leverage AI to further boost Aramco's employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps.

This will help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company.

"Together, Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics; scale the use of automation tools; and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies," the statement said.

The collaboration aims to work on analysing how automation can optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management through Artificial Intelligence or AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery.

AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels, the statement added.

