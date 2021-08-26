New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems – a leading DMV solutions provider – to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's portfolio of products for Manitoba, a statement said.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consist of interoperable modules that digitise both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. This future-ready platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use, a statement said.

“Over the last few years, Celtic and Infosys Public Services have helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernise and digitise various vehicle and driver licensing processes, reducing the cost of operations and improving the constituent experience. We look forward to executing this program leveraging our shared experience, enabling Manitoba to build a modern digital foundation to serve their residents more efficiently,” Eric Paternoster, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys Public Services, said.

The initiative will be executed using a hybrid agile approach that balances the ability to prototype and rapidly implement new ideas with longer-term designs that lead to real and meaningful change, the statement said.

“Through the solutions' agile modular deployment capabilities, we have an incredible opportunity to effectively adapt to changing regulatory and market needs allowing us to better serve millions of residents across the province,” Shayon Mitra, Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer (Digital and Transformation) at MPI, said.

