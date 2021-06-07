Bengaluru, June 7 (PTI) IT major Infosyson Monday announced a collaboration withArchrock, Inc., a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

As part of this engagement, Infosys would leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrocks field services and operations.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement it would implement the field services platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems. Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders, saidEric Thode, Archrocks Senior Vice- President, Operations.

