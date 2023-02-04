Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A brown fish owl was found in an injured state at the rail yard in Bandra terminus here on Saturday, a forest official said.

The bird, which was found lying on the railway track, was handed over to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for further treatment and rehabilitation, the official said.

The wings of the bird were fractured and it had some open wounds, he said.

Often while hunting and poaching wild birds, their wings and legs are broken to immobilise them, said Pawan Sharma, founder RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden with state forest department.

