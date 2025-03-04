Medininagar, Mar 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old inmate, serving a life sentence in Jharkhand's Medininagar Central Jail, was found dead on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body of Shaibir Ansari was found hanging from a rod of a ventilator in the bathroom adjacent to his barrack, they said.

Jailer Ashish Kumar Sinha said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

"An investigation has been started," he said.

Ansari was a resident of Ramna in Garhwa district, and had been serving his life sentence since 2023.

